BSNL plans to offer 4Mbps download speed: Reports

With an aim to increase to its broadband user, State-run telecom operator is planning to offer a speed of 4Mbps across all the broadband plans, Keralatelecominfo reported.

At present, it is offering 2Mbps download speed in all its broadband plans.

The report says that the operator is in a final stage of discussion of rolling out the services. The company is offering its services in three technologies - ADVL, VDSL, and FTTH.

Currently, the company is only offering 100Mbps connection offered with a FUP of 600GB for a monthly rental of Rs. 16,999.

Meanwhile, the company has recently said that it has reserved around Rs. 4,300 crore for capital expenditure for this financial year and plans to have 75,000 WiFi hotspots by the end of the next fiscal.

"BSNL presence is must for healthy competition in the industry and benefit of consumers. They have installed around 5,000 WiFi hotspots, going to install 35,000 more WiFi hotspots this fiscal and planning another 35,000 to provide quality service to consumers," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said at a book release and network expansion function of the company.

He said that BSNL has been very competitive and supportive for consumers in the past few days of fierce competition in the telecom sector.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava also said the company has installed around 5,000 WiFi hotspots in partnership with two private companies but for next 35,000 WiFi hotspots, the company will invest Rs. 600 crore in this fiscal.