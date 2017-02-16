BSNL revamps its 3G plan: Offers more data at same price

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently increased data for 3G plan, according to a report by RTN Asia.

The company has also announced its two new tariff plan.

The plan which used to give 1GB data for five days will now give 2GB and the plan at Rs 291, which used to give 2 GB data per month, will now give 8GB data.

The company's all new 3G plans will be valid till May 5 after it will discontinue.

The 3G plan at Rs 549 now will give 15 GB data which used to give 10 GB per month, which comes around Rs 36 per GB is second cheapest plan from the state- run company after the unlimited plan at Rs 1,099 per month.

The company's pack of Rs 156 which used to give 2 GB for 10 days will now provide and for Rs 155 pack consumers will get 2 GB with five extra days of validity.

Consumers can get 1 GB data for Rs 98/99 in some with a validity of 14 days.

All long validity plans will be valid for 60 days and the cheapest is for Rs 561 plans in which customers will get 11 GB instead of 5 GB. Also, Rs 821 plan will offer 15 GB instead of 6 GB and at Rs 444 plan consumers will get 8 GB as compared to 3 GB earlier.

Recently, BSNL also launched a landline voice plan 'Experience LL 49' where at Rs 49 fixed monthly charge, the company is offering unlimited calls to all operators' networks on Sundays for 24 hours, along with unlimited calls during night hours from 9AM to 7AM without any additional cost.