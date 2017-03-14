BSNL revamps its data plans

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped its four data plans for a week.

The State-run BSNL has upgraded its existing plans of Rs. 156, Rs. 198, Rs. 291 and Rs. 549. Now users will get 7GB data for 28 days in Rs. 156 whereas earlier it was 4GB for 10 days. The Rs. 198 pack offers the same validity, but data is upped by 4GB. At Rs. 291, the company is offering 28GB of data for 28 days while the Rs. 549 plan will offer 30GB of data for 30 days.

Besides this, the company is offering talktime plans with Rs. 190 users will get 220 worth talktime. By recharging with Rs. 490 talktime plan, users can avail 600 worth talktime. Both these plans also come with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL's offers will be valid on recharges made before March 17 and apply to both the new and existing customers.

The company has recently announced 80 GB of 3G data for Rs. 4,498, for one year, according to a report by RTN Asia.

The telco data plan is somehow similar to private telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular but private operators are offering both 3G and 4G data, while currently, BSNL is offering only 3G.

BSNL is also offering unlimited broadband in Tamil Nadu circle for six moths at Rs. 249 each month and the company is providing the download speed of 2 Mbps up to 1 GB, and up to 1 Mbps beyond.

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications has also launched, theJoy of Holi' plans in which the company is offering 1GB of data for Rs. 49 and 3GB for Rs. 149 for 28 days. Both come with free and unlimited on net local and STD calls.