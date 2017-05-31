BSNL revises its existing plans for postpaid users

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) which has recently announced its two new plans launched two new plans for Kerala is now going to change its postpaid plans with effect from 1st June 2017 in all the circles.

The company has introduced two plans that start from Rs 1125 and Rs 1525.

The first one which starts from Rs 1125 is offering 20 GB data and the second one will offer 30GB free data per month at Rs 1525 respectively from 01-06-2017 onwards, till further orders, KeralaTelecom.info reported.

The report says that The tariff will be implemented with effect from 01-06-2017 on PAN India basis till further order.

To recall BSNL has recently rolled out two new Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) plans.

The new plans are Fibro ULD 1045 CS48 in which the company is offering speed up to 20Mbps download speed till 50 GB and up to 1Mbps beyond the 50 GB at Rs 1045. The second one is Fibro ULD 1395 CS49 is providing the same speed but users will get higher FUP i.e 75GB and 1 Mbps speed after the FUP limit at Rs 1395.

However, these plans are available for users of Trivandrum, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad & Calicut SSAs of Kerala Circle only. The company is also offering 1GB of free space to email with the new plans.

The company has also started offering satellite phone service through International Mobile Satellite Organization (INMARSAT) which will be only available to Government agencies in a first phase and later opened for others citizen in phased manner, but now it is planning to provide its satellite phones services to all citizens in two years.