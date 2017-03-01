BSNL's 'Dil Khol ke Bol' offer brings unlimited calling with free roaming

Bharat Shanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its new plan 'Dil Khol Ke Bol' at Rs 599 a month only for its postpaid users across 22 circles including roaming.

This offer brings unlimited voice calling and free roaming across India for its postpaid users. The State-run telco BSNL is also introducing 6GB of data every month until four months and 3GB data thereafter every month, according to a report by TelecomTalk.

The users of public sector utility have to pay Rs 599 per month for this offer for the first four months and Rs. 799 would be charged post the promotional period.

For international roaming customers will have to pay Rs 99 a month every month and charges may vary depending upon the country, according to plan details.

The company had recently revised its data rates in Goa by offering four times extra data on existing data special tariff vouchers (STV) available in the market.

The entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm has intensified the price war among telcos.

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has scraps roaming charges.