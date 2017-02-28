BSNL to sign MOU with Nokia for 5G and IoT

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is going to sign a Memorandum of Undestanding( MOU) with Nokia for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava reportedly said, "After 4G, the future is 5G and IoT, which is useful in the concept such as smart cities... The MoU will help BSNL to draw a framework for transition from the current network to futuristic 5G network."

The pact also involves collaborative workshops to define a phased strategy for network evolution and transformation and the implications on business, technology and operations, he further added.

The MOU will be signed at the Mobile World Congress and it entails strategic cooperation for smooth network evolution and transition from 4G to 5G, including joint 5G demonstration.

Nokia will also work with BSNL by sharing 5G technology concepts, new product launches and innovations available in the public domain that demonstrate possibilities of 5G, and IoT for the Indian market, Shrivastava pointed out.