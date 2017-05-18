BSNL signs MOU with Facebook and MobiKwik

To provide backhaul connectivity to various internet services providers (ISPs), state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understandings (MOU) on Wednesday.

Under this MoU, BSNL is going to provide backhaul connectivity to various ISPs being served by M/s. Facebook.

"BSNL signed first MoU with Facebook. Under this MoU, BSNL is going to provide backhaul connectivity to various ISPs being served by it. Both organizations will get benefited with their complementary strengths", CMD BSNL Anupam Shrivastava said.

Munish Seth of Facebook stated, "To fulfill the vision of Digital India, BSNL is pleased to announce that it is working with Facebook to provide internet backhaul connectivity for its Express Wi-Fi Program."

He said, "As a part of this understanding, Facebook's Express Wi-Fi ISP partners throughout India will be able to benefit from the vast reach of the BSNL network to help provide fast, reliable and affordable Wi-Fi internet services to their communities, at even more affordable prices. We look forward to this partnership and working deeper with Facebook to connect India."

The telco also launched its "Bulk Email" solution in partnership with Data Infosys Limited. Govt. and Non-Govt. corporate users can take advantage of this specially designed email solution for bulk users.

Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik also announced two strategic partnerships with BSNL, under which, the company will co-create BSNL wallet, a new semi-closed wallet to facilitate ease of payment and also sell BSNL products exclusively in their wallet. The co-created wallet will be developed, operated and issued by MobiKwik and distributed and marketed by BSNL. The wallet will be available exclusively to BSNL customers in India.

Additionally, as a reseller, MobiKwik will enable a digital sale of BSNL SIM cards through its app and website and pan-India physical sale through the company's vast army of 8000 feet-on-street (FOS) professionals and a large network of 250,000 offline retailers. Users can also pay BSNL bills on the MobiKwik app.

According to Bipin Preet Singh, founder, and CEO, Mobikwik, "With over 100 million users, BSNL is leading India's telecom revolution and MobiKwik is in the forefront of the country's digital transformation."