BSNL upgrades Broadband speed to minimum 4 Mbps

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has upgraded Broadband speed to minimum 4 Mbps at no additional cost for the Broadband customers under all unlimited Broadband plans starts with Rs.675 with effect from 1st May 2017.

According to the company, the scheme shall be available to all the existing and new Broadband customers of BSNL, who opted unlimited BB plans with FMC of Rs. 675/- & above.

Under this scheme, BSNL has upgraded the speed of all existing Broadband plans (PAN India/Circle Specific) with FMC from 2 Mbps to 4Mbps with fair usage policy without any additional cost.

In addition to this, the company has increased pre FUP data limit across different Broadband plans.

NK Gupta, Director (CFA) BSNL Board informed that this scheme is expected to attract new customers for subscribing BSNL Broadband connection. New Broadband connection can be subscribed by visiting nearest BSNL customer service centre or by calling toll free number.

Meanwhile, BSNL has recently has started offering BSNL satellite phone service through International Mobile Satellite Organization (INMARSAT) which will be only available to Government agencies in a first phase and later opened for others citizen in phased manner.

The new is connecting gateway is located at in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said, "agencies handling disasters, state police, railways, Border Security Force and other government agencies will be given the phones in the first phase." Adding that "later people while traveling in flight and on ships will be able to use it."

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, Anupam Shrivastava said that" this is an important day forward in achieving the goals of 'Digital India' and ensuring that connectivity is available to all."