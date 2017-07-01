CCI approves Airtel's spectrum deal with Videocon and Aircel

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Airtel's spectrum deal with Videocon and Aircel.

In a tweet today CCI said it has cleared Bharti Airtel' s acquisition of Aircel right to use of spectrum in 2300MHz band.

In another tweet, the regulator said that it "approves acquisition by Airtel of Videocon's Right to Use of Spectrum in 1800 MHz band."

To recall last year in March, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Videocon to acquire the rights to use 1800 MHz spectrum in six circles for Rs 4,428 crore.

The six circles where the company will get access to 1800 MHz spectrum are Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) (West)and Gujarat.

Similarly, Airtel had acquired rights to use Aircel's 4G spectrum in the 2300 Mhz band in eight telecom circles - Tamil Nadu (including Chennai), Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh - in a Rs 3,500-crore deal.

Meanwhile, according to the report in ET, CCI told the Bombay High Court that it will halt its probe into allegations of cartelization against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea Cellular till July 28.