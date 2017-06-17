COAI Data: Bharti Airtel continues to own the maximum market share

According to the data released by Cellular Operators Association Of India (COAI), amongst all telecom companies, Bharti Airtel continues to hold the top position adding another 2.10 million subscribers during May to take its total subscriber base to 278.60 million.

The data says that Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone with total 210.95 million subscribers, Idea Cellular with 196.24 million subscribers and Rjio with 112.55 million subscribers.

It added that with 29.63 percent, Bharti Airtel continues to own the maximum market share in the industry.

The report, which also assesses the growth of mobile subscribers across various circles in India, said UP East added the maximum number of subscribers (total 83.54 million) in May 2017. Maharashtra remained at second position with total 79.11 million mobile subscribers and Bihar coming close third with total 76.89 million subscribers.

Talking about the increase in the subscriber base, Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, said,the " the growth is a result of competitive tariffs but the industry remains under a debt of over Rs 4.5 crore and calls for an urgent and immediate intervention for a stable and predictable policy ecosystem which facilitates growth, innovation and investment.

"Our aim is to connect every corner of the country. It is heartening to see more cities mounting a sizeable mobile customer base, thereby inspiring us to develop mobile infrastructure in these regions. We hope to keep up this momentum of growth so we can rapidly move closer towards attaining the Government's vision of fully a connected and empowered Digital India."