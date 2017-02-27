Consolidation in telecom industry may yield 5 players, says JS Deepak

With recent developement taking place in the Indian telecom sector, Telecom Secretary JS Deepak said that the ongoing consolidation of the telecom industry is likely to yield five players.

His comments come soon after a couple of major telecom player announcing or seeking for a possible merger and acquisition to take on Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

"Dropping revenue is a concern which we are also addressing...Era of free service and falling revenue will change...In this backdrop, the investments in India are not only welcome but are also likely to be productive," Deepak told to an news agency.

SEE ALSO: Apple will have 78% market share in AI based hearables in 2017: Counterpoint

On consolidation playing out in the telecom market, he said, "The way things are...this consolidation is going to be very good for India as we are likely to get four private and one government player...BSNL-MTNL...which is ideal."

Asked if the spate of buyouts would leave enough room for competition in the Indian market, Deepak said, "Ideal is five players for India, which is what is likely to happen".

Stating that the consolidation is potentially resulting in five big players would ensure "enough competition but not fragmentation of spectrum", he said, it will be "optimum for the Indian market".

Deepak is attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) and he is expected to meet senior officials of leading global telecom and tech companies like Vodafone, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Intel, and Facebook over the next three days.

The Department of Telecom is also planning to showcase the major initiatives taken by the Indian mobile market