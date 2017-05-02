Customers can track mobile tower radiation by DOT's new portal

Now you can track radiation emitted from mobile towers, yes you heard it right, we say this as the Telecom Department ( DOT) today launched the much-waited web portal named ' Tarang Sanchar'.

The new portal will enable anyone to view, understand and obtain information on the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) emission level of all 14 lakh plus base transceiver station of any technology ( 2G, 3G, and 4G) located at over 4.4 lakh mobile towers across India.

While launching the Tarang Sanchar Web portal, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said that the launch of Tarang Sanchar will definitely help in clearing myths and misconception of public on mobile towers and emissions from them.

He expressed that the portal empowers any common person to know, at the convenience of a mouse click, about towers working in a particular locality and whether they are compliant with the EMF emission norms defined by the Government.

It also enables a method of maintenance and retention of end-to-end records including submission of compliance by Telecom Service Providers and paperless processing by TERM cells.

The EMF-Portal is designed to provide a public interface where an easy map-based search feature has been provided for viewing the mobile towers in the vicinity of any locality. By a click of a button, information on EMF compliance status of mobile towers can be accessed. Detailed information about any tower site, if requested, will be sent on email to the users. Additionally, any person can request for EMF emission measurement at a location by paying a nominal fee of Rs 4000/- online.

In a recent past, the Supreme Court ordered to shut down a mobile phone tower on the ground after a 42-year-old man claimed that the electromagnetic radiation from the tower afflicted him with cancer.