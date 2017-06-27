DOT working on stringent rules to track lost cell phone

The Telecom Ministry is reportedly in the process of making stringent rules to track lost cell phone in the country, PTI reported.

" The DoT is working on rules to make tampering of International Mobile Equipment Identity Number (IMEI) numbers- a unique 15 digit number- a punishable offense with up to three years of imprisonment under Indian Telegraph Act, PTI quoted a Government official.

The report says that this move will curb issues pertaining to fake IMEI numbers and also ease tracking of lost mobile phones. Added that tracking a mobile phone is difficult because of duplicate IMEI numbers.

IMEI numbers help security agencies in tracking mobile phones by tracking the location and calls made from them.

The report also said that the proposed rules are being "farmed in a combination of section 7 and section 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act. Also, Section 7 gives DoT power to make rules for the conduct of telecom or telegraph services and section 25 deals with damaging of the telegraph line, machines, and related equipment."

"The rules will be notified in official gazette once finalized," the officer concluded," official further added.