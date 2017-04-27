Everything about Reliance Jio achievements and future plans

It all started on September 5, 2016, when Reliance Jio started its 4G services with the Welcome offer which used to give unlimited data, voice, video calls and messaging access for three months and as expected, the whole telecom industry has shaken. In fact, the company has forced all telcos to change their tariff plans to retain their users.

To recall, after that the Welcome Offer was replaced by the Happy New Year offer and gave same offers including free voice calls, video calling, messaging, and data. The free services offered by the company were supposed to end on April 1, 2017. But on March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new "Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan).

The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service. The company has also extended its Prime membership services until April 15.But TRAI has advised, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw its new "Summer Surprise" offer. The company has also launched it new plan Dhan Dhan Dhan recently.

SEE ALSO:Jio's free offers may continue for 12- 18 months

At the MWC 2017, Jio also announced its tie-up with Samsung to bring 5G to expand its current network capacity as well as network coverage. Similarly, the company has also joined hands with Cisco to enhance its existing multi-terabit capacity further.

But the seven-month-old operator has recently announced its achievements and future plans while announcing its quarterly result. So Today we are sharing the same with you.

Jio's achievements so far

1) Jio has managed to garner 108.9 million customers as on March 31, 2017, after its launch on September 5, 2016.

2) Jio has added at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day

3) It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days.

4) Users consumed more than 110 crore GB of data equivalent to traffic consumed in the USA by all operators on the Jio network and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day.

5) Jio is the only operator which has deployed pan-India LTE network across the 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands.

6) Jio has the greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And it will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months.

7) The company is offering a download speed 15 Mbps in March 2017 and it is almost twice of any other operator.

8) As per the regulatory filing, Reliance Retail's device distribution business sold 2.6 million LYF and JioFi devices during the quarter and nearly 10 million units in the financial year. LYF and JioFi devices continue to be available through over 500,000 retailers, Jio.com, AJIO.com and across all major e-commerce portals.

SEE ALSO: Jio's new offer will have cascading impact on Government revenue, says Rajan Mathews of COAI

Jio' Future Plans

1) The company is working on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months.

2) In the coming months, the Jio network will be present in nearly all the cities, towns and villages of India... and cover 99 percent of our country's population.

3) The company will provide 20 percent more value to each of the competitor plans.

4) The company is targeting a revenue market share of 50 percent by 2021.

Although the journey was not easy as Jio's free data and voice offers have sparked controversy within the telecom industry. Telecom players such as Airtel and Vodafone have alleged that Jio's offers amount to predatory pricing.