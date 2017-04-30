Expectation from Reliance Jio in 2017

As we all know, Reliance Jio has shaken the whole telecom industry and all telecom players are trying to cope with the situation by launching new tariff plans ever single day. In fact, the company has forced all telcos to change their tariff plans to retain their users.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its portfolio by launching FTTH services. Gizbot had earlier written about its achievements in seven months of its operation, but what we can expect in the near future from Reliance Jio?

1) Jio's FTTH broadband services

The company has already mentioned that it is working on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months and Mumbai will be the first city to get the preview of fiber services.

It is also expected that it will come with a monthly cap of 100GB of 100Mbps speed data, India Today reported.

2 Jio 4G VoLTE feature phones

After launching the smartphone in the country, it is also expected that the Jio will launch its 4G VoLTE feature phones and it may cost between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000. The feature phones are expected to have buttons like MyJio, JioMusic JioTV, and JioCinema.

3. DTH service

It was also reported earlier the company is planning to launch its Direct to Home services, according to sources Jio will be giving 300 + channels which will have 50 + HD channels and this will cost around Rs 150 to Rs 250. However, there is no official announcement by the company about its launching but it is speculated that it will early next month, in a recent past India's largest telecom operator Airtel has launched its own Hybrid DTH service in the form of Airtel Internet TV.

4 Jio laptop

There is a speculation that the company is working on Jio laptop with 4G SIM card slot. Although there is no official announcement by the company on the same.

5 Connected Car app

There is no doubt that everybody wants to know everything about Jio,but this year in January it was reported that Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio is planning to enter into automobile telematics with the launch of a device which will control vehicle's movement and alert owner about fuel and battery through a mobile app, reported PTI.

"Reliance Jio is ready with a car connected device that will have multiple features like immobilizing car at the time of the theft, the alert owner about car movement, locate the car and also provide Wi-Fi within a car. The owner needs to use Jio sim in the device to avail benefits," an industry source said. The company is in advanced talks with automobile companies to launch it very soon. "There are lots of factors that determine price, but price of the car connected device is estimated to be either equal to or less than its Jio's MiFi device which costs around Rs 2,000," the report quoted two people close to the development.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to provide 20 percent more value to each of the competitor plans and targeting a revenue market share of 50 percent by 2021.

To recall Jio has managed to garner 108.9 million customers as on March 31, 2017, after its launch on September 5, 2016, it has added at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and the company has crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days.