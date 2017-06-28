Gionee partners with Reliance Jio and Paytm

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has partnered with telecom operator Reliance Jio and Paytm to provide additional 4G data benefits and cash back vouchers to its customers.

Gionee has partnered with Reliance Jio for it is 'Jio-Gionee Additional Data' offer, to provide benefits of additional 4G data to its customers. The offer which applies to eligible Gionee devices purchased in India on or after June 16, 2017, entitles a receipt of additional data corresponding to the relevant group under which an eligible device falls, for a maximum of 6 recharges of Rs 309 or above, performed on or before March 31, 2018.

In partnership with Jio, the chinese smartphone maker is offering 2GB 4G data per recharge to users of P5L, P7 devices, while with Elife S6, Elife S7, Marathon M5, S Plus, S6s, F103 pro, M5 lite CDMA, Marathon M4, Marathon M5 Lite, P7 max and F103 devices customers will get 5 GB 4G data voucher per recharge.

Users having A1, M5 Plus, S6 Pro, Elife E8 devices will get 10 GB 4G data voucher per recharge.

Rohit Khattar, Director - Trade Marketing, Gionee India said, ''Gionee has always invested in offering its consumers the best experience. We believe that this association with Reliance Jio and PayTm is a true value add and will help Gionee customers do and enjoy more."

He said, " As a company, we believe in creating new possibilities for our customers and through these offers we hope to give our consumers another reason to buy their favorite Gionee devices.''

Each voucher will ensure Rs 250 cash back into the customer Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on Paytm Mall. The offer was rolled out on June 26, 2017, and is valid till stocks last.