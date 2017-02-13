Govt IT spending will total at $2,093 million in 2017: Gartner

The Indian Government is planning to spend $7.8 billion on information technology this year, an increase of 9.5 per cent over 2016, according to a report by global research firm, Gartner.

The firm said that the investment will be made by both Central and State governments. The report also mentioned that the investment will be made on internal services, software, IT services, data center systems, devices and telecom services.

It also includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), customer resource management (CRM), desktop, infrastructure, vertical specific software and other application tools.

It further said, "the software segment is expected to grow 15.7 per cent in 2017 to reach $1 billion. Desktop will be the fastest growing segment with 16 per cent growth in this category."

The firm further added that the expenditure on devices ( printers, copiers, MFPs, mobile devices, PCs and tablets) will grow 12.7 per cent in 2017 to reach $917 million.

IT services (which includes consulting, software support, business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, implementation, and hardware support) is expected to grow 14.6 per cent in 2017 to reach $2 billion, making it the largest segment within the IT spending category.

"Government spending on IT services will total at $2,093 million in 2017, a 15 per cent increase from 2016," said Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner.