Huawei conducts successful 5G field performance testing

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei said that it was the first to pass the recent field performance tests of 5G New Radio (NR) technology in the 3.5 GHz band, and tests of cross-compatibility with a range of industry-standard hardware in China.

The field tests officially began when an IMT-2020 (5G)-led testing group established a 5G trial zone in Beijing on December 2016.

The testing group was made up of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and DOCOMO Beijing Labs.

Field tests checked for performance against technical requirements and interoperability with the equipment, instruments, and chips of manufacturers across the industry.

The performance tests checked the system's parameter sets, frame structures, and new waveform technologies for compliance with current 3GPP NR specifications for the 5G NR.

The company said that it has also unveiled its 5G NR solution, which provides multi-standard coverage over a single air interface. In tests of three major scenarios, it proved capable of meeting the ITU performance specifications of 10 Gbps throughput for over one million simultaneous connections at air interface latency of under 1 ms.

In the interoperability tests, Huawei's 5G prototype system demonstrated compatibility with instruments from Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, DT LinkTester, Starpoint and Spirent, as well as chips from SPREADTRUM and MediaTek.

"In contrast to the trials of the 3G and 4G eras, China's 5G trials are verifying new technologies at a stage where the specifications have not yet been finalized," said Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei's 5G Product Line.

"This will be beneficial to the ongoing work of drafting these specifications. Meanwhile, interoperability testing with industry partners will drive maturity in the supply chain, strengthen industrial collaboration, explore new industry applications and business models, and create a healthy ecosystem for 5G. Achieving this requires participation not only from network operators and equipment manufacturers, but also from partners throughout the industry," he added.