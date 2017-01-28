Idea Cellular hourly data packs to start at Rs. 22; digital apps launch pegged for January 30

With the introduction of Reliance Jio and its cheap and free services, there are ripples in the telecom industry and the entire sector is witnessing a change. Lately, Vodafone came up with the hourly SuperNet packs for data and voice calls. Now, it appears like its Idea Cellular's time to come up with such hourly packs.

As per a Telecomtalk report, the third-largest telecom operator in the country has sent out an SMS regarding the hourly data pack. The screenshot of the message shown in the report clearly indicates at a data pack rated Rs. 22 for one hour of unlimited 3G/4G data similar to the SuperHour packs from Vodafone.

Idea Cellular has not officially informed anything about this data pack. However, a Twitter user has posted an image of the Idea website showing the offers. It shows that the data pack starts at Rs. 14 for one hour of unlimited 3G/4G data and the USSD code to activate the pack as well. Unfortunately, the USSD code doesn't work.

Idea Cellular seems to be desperate to compete with Reliance Jio as a recent report suggests that the service provider is all set to launch a suite of digital apps similar to the MyJio apps. The launch is slated to happen on January 30, 2017. These digital services from Idea will be called Digital Idea suite and will comprise of apps for TV, music, movies, gaming and more. These apps will definitely lure more users to the data network of Idea and increase the data consumption per user.