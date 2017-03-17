Idea Cellular offers same price for data recharges

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said that it will allow open market data recharges of 1GB & above to work on Idea's 2G, 3G or 4G network without any differential prices and this will be rolled out nationally by 31st March 2017.

According to Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, "Idea's simplified data pricing will ensure data recharges across all technologies are available at the same price point. Customer can choose the recharge price basis usage and volume available in pack, without having to worry about the platform the customer's device is logged in."

He said, "As Idea's Pan India Broadband coverage continues to expand and reduces gap with existing 2G coverage which covers 4 lac towns & villages, customers can now seamlessly migrate services between technology & platform without worrying about differential costs. We believe that our simplified plans will enable consumers to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet on smartphones and be a part of the Digital India revolution."

Product categories like sachets, freedom packs will also move subsequently to unified pricing and will be rolled out nationally in phases by May 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched its 4G services in Bihar & Jharkhand circles today.

The company is planning to cover 18 towns including the major cities of Patna, Ranchi, Gaya, Sasaram, Motihari, Dhanbad, Bokaro by June '17.

Idea also unveiled Digital Idea, a suite of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of Dehradun city. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of three entertainment apps - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 1.25 crore customers in Bihar and Jharkhand circle.

According to Anish Roy, COO - Corporate, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has consistently invested in network expansion to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, and now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

The company claims that its mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

Monishi Ghosh - Chief Operating Officer, Bihar & Jharkhand, Idea Cellular said, "We are happy to launch our world class, high-speed 4G services for over 1.25 crore Idea customers in Bihar & Jharkhand catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 18 key towns by June end."

Adding Further he said, "Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea- 3 entertainment apps for games, music and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more. 'Digital Idea' is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to 'Get more out of life."