Idea completes pan-India 4G rollout with launch of 4G services in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Group-owned Idea Cellular launched its 4G services in Mumbai on 2100 MHz spectrum band and now the company has become the pan-India provider of broadband services on mobile phones.

"With the launch of 4G LTE services in Mumbai, Idea declares Pan-India mobile broadband operations, the company said.

Idea mobile broadband services are now available to over 525 million Indians covering near 6,000 towns and 100,000 villages on 3G and 4G network pan India, it added.

Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs, Idea Cellular, "Idea, over the years has established itself as a strong telecom operator for mobile voice services available nearly to 1 billion Indians spread over 400,000 towns and villages. The company with the focused last 18 months investment in wireless broadband services is emerging to become a key mobile data player with its Pan-India presence, offering high-speed internet access to over 525 million Indians spread across nearly 6,000 towns and 100,000 villages on 3G & 4G network."

He said, "we are confident that the near 200 million Idea subscriber base will soon join the digital era as our fellow citizen participate in the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Digital India Vision ."

"During this year, Idea is scheduled to expand its 2G, 3G, and 4G services to over 300,000 sites on 2G (GSM), 3G (HSPA) or 4G (LTE) services continuing the growth momentum. The company is transforming itself from being a pure mobility voice player to a strong mobile broadband operator, and the introduction of its digital services is a step in that direction. Out of a current base of nearly 200 million customers, 25 million are presently enjoying Idea wireless broadband services.," the statement said.

Speaking about the 4G services, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, "The launch of 4G in Mumbai completes Brand Idea's mobile broadband presence. Idea has always taken pride in transforming people's lives, and with the company evolving to be a strong wireless broadband player, we will continue to transform and delight the consumers in their digital journey."

At the launch in Mumbai, Idea said that it has upgraded nearly 1,600 of its existing 3,500 telecom sites with 4G services, and work is in progress to upgrade an additional 1,000 sites by end of the monsoon period.

The company will offer 10 GB 4G free promotional to all its 4.4 million existing Idea customers, both on prepaid and postpaid services and new customers who join during the offer period of 90 days starting from May 25 to August 22, 2017.

"Additionally, the customers upgrading to 4G SIM will get an incremental 4GB 4G data for 14 days. Both these trial offers will be available concurrently," the statement further added.