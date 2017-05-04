Idea expands 4G services to 9 towns in Assam

India's third largest telecom service provider Idea Cellular has expanded its services 4G services in Guwahati today and now the company is offering its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding.

Idea Cellular is also planning for further expansion in Assam by June .

According to Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has consistently invested in the expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on a 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

The company has launched its 4G services in North East last year, Idea has expanded its 4G footprint in North East Circle to cover 55 towns including all the 6 state capitals - Shillong, Imphal, Kohima, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar.

Pradip Chanda - Circle Head, Assam & NESA, Idea Cellular said, "We are happy to launch our world-class, high-speed 4G services for Idea customers in Assam catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. The company now offers its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 13 key towns in Assam by June end. 4G Services in North East Circle were launched in March 2016. We have now expanded 40 percent of our total sites there to offer 4G network covering a population of 2.6 million in the North-East region."

Further adding Mr. Pradip Chanda said, "Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea- 3 entertainment apps for games, music, and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more. 'Digital Idea' is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to 'Get more out of life."

At the same time, the company has also unveiled Digital Idea - a suite of digital applications for the customers on-the-go. The three digital apps of Idea include - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club, and Idea Game Spark and these services will also be available for Idea customers in Assam.

Meanwhile, the company is in talks with Vodafone for the merger.