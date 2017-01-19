Idea is offering exciting deals for customers buying 4G smartphones from Flipkart

Fostering 4G uptake across India, Idea Cellular, the fastest growing pan-India wireless broadband operator has partnered with the leading e-commerce portal Flipkart, to offer a range of exciting deals to its customers who upgrade to 4G handsets.

Starting this New Year, Idea customers upgrading to the latest range of 4G smartphones

exclusively available through the Idea website http://www.ideacellular.com/4G or Flipkart will qualify for unmatched prices, special exchange offers and plans.

Idea customers buying new 4G smartphones, exclusively available through Flipkart, will also get 15 GB data at the cost of 1 GB. This offer can be availed three times till 31st March 2017.

In addition, Idea customers will also get a mega 70 percent discount on the purchase of accessories such as 10,000 mAH power banks and more.

SEE ALSO: Airtel upgrades mobile network with "Dual Carrier" technology

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, "With 4G ecosystem evolving, Idea aims to get more and more customers to join the digital bandwagon and experience Idea's best in class mobile broadband services across the country.

The integration with Flipkart will enable Idea users to access a wide-range of high quality 4G smartphones with unmatched offers and data benefits upto 15GB for the price of 1GB."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ajay Yadav, Head - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "As more

and more Indians are upgrading to 4G enabled smartphones, mobile data consumption is

expected to rise significantly in the years to come.

SEE ALSO: Reliance Jio registers over 72 million users in just 4 months of its operation

By way of this association, we are looking at enabling a billion Indians easy access to latest technology bundled with great data offers enabling customers to make the most out of their purchase."

While Idea is a pan-India mobile broadband operator, serving over 185 million customers across the length and breadth of the country, the company is further expanding 4G coverage and developing a range of Idea branded Digital Content across Movies, Music, TV, Games, News, Digital Wallet, etc.

-Press Release