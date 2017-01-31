Idea to launch 4G VoLTE services by the end of this year

Lately, Idea Cellular, the third-largest telecom operator in the country is surfacing in the headlines for various developments. Some reports speculate a merger that is likely possible between Vodafone and Idea. In the meantime, the service provider launched a slew of apps to compete with Reliance Jio's MyJio app suite.

Leaving these apart, right now, Idea Cellular seems to be on an aggressive expansion spree to stay strong in the telecom sector that is getting competitive with each passing day. Idea has announced that it is all set to expand its 4G footprint all over the country. The company is in plans to launch its 4G services in nine new circles adding to the already existing 11 circles. The major thing about this development is that Idea Cellular is planning to launch 4G services in all its circles before the end of this year.

Moreover, the telecom operator is already in talks with Nokia and Ericsson regarding the development. Soon, Idea will launch 3G services in Rajasthan and Bihar. As of now, the telecom operator offers 3G in 21 circles and 4G in 11 circles across the country. As per the company, its services are accessible to around 500 million subscribers across almost 100,000 towns and villages in the country.