Idea launches 4G services in Assam

Idea Cellular has launched its 4G services in Assam circle starting with 5 towns namely Jorhat, Tezpur, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Lumding, and will rapidly expand the 4G network to cover 13 towns including Guwahati, by April 2017.

According to Anish Roy, COO - Corporate, Idea Cellular, "Idea has consistently invested in network expansion to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on the 4G/3G platform, and now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

Idea's mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

SEE ALSO: Airtel launches 4G services in Kashmir

"Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea - 3 entertainment apps for games, music, and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and much more. 'Digital Idea' is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to

'Get more out of life", Roy added.

Pradip Chanda, Circle Head - Assam, Idea Cellular said, "We are happy to launch our world-class, high-speed 4G services for over 13 lakhs Idea customers in Assam, catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs.

Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 13 towns by April '17 end."

The company has also launched its gamut of apps in the circle including Music Lounge, Movie Club and Game Spark under Digital Idea for its over 13 lakh customers in Assam circle.

As part of its introductory offer, Idea will offer 1GB 4G data at Rs 53 to handset bonanza offers and smartphone deals.The company has recently announced a new offer for postpaid customers in which the company is offering 1GB data per day for a month on 4G handsets.

The new Idea pack can be availed by all postpaid customers on limited rental plans of Rs. 199 and above," the company said in a statement.