Idea launches 4G services in Gujarat

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today launched its 4G services in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

The company will rapidly expand 4G services to cover 10 major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhidham, Vadodara and Jamnagar covering 25 percent population of the state, by end March 2017.

According to Ambrish Jain, Deputy Managing Director, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has consistently invested in network expansion to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, and now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

Idea's mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

Puneet Krishnan, Chief Operating Officer - Gujarat, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has made significant investments in Gujarat. We are now happy to launch our world class, high speed 4G services for over 1.6 crore Idea customers in the region and provide them with a full array of Digital services on high-speed broadband platform, catering to their ever growing infotainment needs."

He further added, "Idea has forayed into Digital services with the launch of 3 entertainment apps and this is just the beginning. Going forward, Idea will also expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more. 'Digital Idea' is for the masses to enable over 1.3 billion Indians to 'Get more out of life."