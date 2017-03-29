Idea launches 4G services in Jammu

Telecom operator Idea Cellular has launched its services 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir circle and plans to expand its services 20 towns including the major cities of Jammu, Udhampur, Rajauri, Punch, Reasi, Kathua and Samba by June '17.

"The company flagged off services from Jammu, and will rapidly expand 4G network to cover 10 towns by month end," Idea Cellular said in a statement.

According to Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has consistently invested in expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

Sudhir Pradhan, Chief Operating Officer- Punjab, HP and J&K, Idea Cellular said, "We are happy to launch our world class, high speed 4G services for Idea customers in Jammu catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 20 key towns by June end."

He said, "Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea- 3 entertainment apps for games, music and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more. 'Digital Idea' is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to 'Get more out of life."

The company is also offering 3 entertainment apps - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 8.9 lakh customers in J&K circle as a part of Digital India offering.

Currently, Idea's mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

For J&K, the company has come out with a range of offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content. "Free 4G SIM upgrade, one hour of 4G data free for 30 days, 1GB Unlimited Recharge are a few of the offerings," the statement added.