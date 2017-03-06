Idea launches 4G services in West Bengal

Idea Cellular, the third largest telecom operator in India on Tuesday rolled out its 4G services in West Bengal circle. Starting today, users in Bardhaman, Krishnanagar and Arambagh can enjoy the company's 4G services.

Aditya Birla Group - led Idea Cellular has also launched Digital Idea and as part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of 3 entertainment apps - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 6.3 million customers in the circle.

The company has introduced, 4G data packs priced at Rs. 21 and free data with unlimited calling on 4G handsets and Idea is also offering complimentary SIM upgrade with 2GB 4G data valid for 14 days.

