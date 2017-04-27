Idea launches its 4G services in Patna

Aditya Birla Group - owned Idea Cellular has launched its 4G services in Patna, the company also expand its reach to 18 towns including the major cities of Ranchi, Patna, Gaya, Sasaram, Motihari, Dhanbad, Bokaro by June '17.

According to Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular said, "Idea has consistently invested in expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50 percent of India's population."

Idea has also unveiled Digital Idea, a range of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of Patna. As part of these offerings, the company will offer a suite of 3 entertainment apps - Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 1.25 crore customers in Bihar and Jharkhand circle.

SEE ALSO: Nokia reports 6% decline in network sales

Monishi Ghosh - Chief Operating Officer, Bihar & Jharkhand, Idea Cellular said, "We are happy to launch our world class, high speed 4G services for Idea customers in Patna catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 18 key towns in Bihar & Jharkhand by June end."

Monishi Ghosh further said, "Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea- 3 entertainment apps for games, music and movies. Goingforward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more.'Digital Idea' is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to 'Get more out of life."

Idea is offering a bunch of offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its users in Bihar and Jharkhand. From Up to 1GB 4G offer at Re.1 to handset bonanza offers and smartphone deals, Idea offers a range of products for all category of users.