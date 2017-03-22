Idea launches new plan for postpaid users

India's third largest telecom service provider Idea Cellular has launched its two new plans for postpaid users. The company is offering 3GB of 3G/4G data for free at Rs. 499/Rs. 999, according to a report by Gadgets 360.

The new Rs. 499 plan is offering 3GB data for 4G smartphones, 1GB data for 3G/2G users. If anyone wants to upgrade to a 4G phone, then the user will get free 3GB data until December 31, 2017.

In the Rs. 999 plan, users will get 8GB per billing cycle for 4G handsets and 5GB data for 3G/2G phones. In its "Acquisition Offer", Idea is offering 1GB free data and like Rs. 499 plan if anyone wants to upgrade to a 4G handset, then the customer will get 3GB free data until December 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, the company is also providing free incoming local and STD outgoing calls, subscription to movies and music apps with both the plans.

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also launched new plans that will provide 2GB data per day for Rs. 339 per month.

Idea has recently announced its merger plans with Vodafone and they have reached an agreement to combine their operations in India (excluding Vodafone's 42% stake in Indus Towers).

The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India with almost 400 million customers, 35 percent customer market share and 41 percent revenue market share. Post the amalgamation, Vodafone will hold 45 percent in the combined entity while Idea promoters will hold 26 percent share. The rest will be held by the public.

Vodafone will own 45.1 percent of the combined company after transferring a stake of 4.9 percent to the Aditya Birla Group and The Aditya Birla Group will then own 26.0 percent and has the right to acquire more shares from Vodafone under an agreed mechanism with a view to equalizing the shareholdings over time.