Idea Money partners with ShopClues to sell products offline

Digital wallet Idea money has announced its partnership with e-commerce firm Shopclues to sell products through Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) via local retailers.

With this new partnership, Idea is enabling non-internet users to make easy, convenient, and secure purchase transactions via its Idea Money service.

Speaking on the association, Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, CEO (Designate), Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Ltd, said, "Built to be beneficial to both retailers and customers, Idea Money's association with ShopClues will not only help them target our Idea customer base of nearly 200 million but also provide several of these customers, who have no access to internet, the ability to conduct online purchases like never before."

The Idea Money Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) will enable Idea retailers to access the ShopClues products and provide customers with the option of purchasing products online. On making a purchase, customers will be able to make payments through Idea Money wallet to Shopclues and the product will be delivered to the customers.

The idea says that the association with ShopClues will enable customers to access more than three lakh products across categories like mobiles, tablets, and various other products. Also, Idea Cellular and ShopClues will now be able to provide a large variety of product options to consumers who do not own a smartphone, helping ShopClues target mid to low income consumers.

Idea Money through its Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) and a network of 1.8 million Idea retailers will help ShopClues to increase its stronghold in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

Speaking on occasion, Radhika Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, ShopClues, said, "At ShopClues, we are driven to empower the lives of our 5 Lakh+ merchants and our customers who cut across the country. This new ecosystem from Idea Money will help our merchant community enjoy the benefits of online trade, and increase their engagement with their local customer catchment.

Additionally, the real India, the millions of ShopClues customers who are spread across the country and in places where smartphone penetrations are small, will now get an additional way to access our full range of products."