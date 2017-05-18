Idea offering 30 GB on selected handsets

With an aim a range of exciting deals on a variety of best-selling 4G smartphones, to its customers, Idea Cellular, India's third largest telecom service provider has partnered with the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

"Idea prepaid customers upgrading to 4G smartphones can get special recharges of Rs. 356 and Rs. 191 offering huge data benefits," the company said.

Speaking on this, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, "Idea and Flipkart have partnered to enable more Indians to get online and use mobile internet on 4G smartphones. Through this association, Idea gets access to savvy online customers with heavy data usage. Our offering of 30 GB will be available for customers to use the internet at will, without having to worry about running out of their daily quota, in addition to unlimited calling benefits."

SEE ALSO: Use Aadhar based e- KYC service as an alternative process for issuance of mobile connections: TRAI



Commenting on this, Ayyappan, Senior Director Mobiles, Flipkart said, "Being the market leader in Smartphones Sales, it is Flipkart's constant endeavor to provide our customers with the best smartphone purchase & usage experience. The data offers on Flipkart from Idea is another step in this direction, and a win-win proposition for all - Our customers get access to better data plans and Idea gets access to our large base of evolved smartphone data users."

The customers who recharge with Rs. 356 will get 30 GB 4G Data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local and national voice calling. Adding that on Rs. 191 recharge, Idea customers will get 10GB of data with no daily limit on their new smartphones.

These deals are available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4G smartphone models like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 25,000.

The offers are also available for both existing as well as new Idea customers.