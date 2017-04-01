Idea offers 1 GB data for 4G handsets users

To counter Reliance Jio, Aditya Birla Group - led Idea Cellular today announced a new offer for postpaid customers in which the company is offering 1GB data per day for a month on 4G handsets.

"The new Idea pack can be availed by all postpaid customers on Limited rental plans of Rs. 199 and above," the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the offer, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, "This is a first of its kind offer with such a huge benefit to a large base of postpaid customers in India.

He said, "the package has been designed to catalyze data usage amongst existing customers and to attract more postpaid customers to the Idea network."

The new postpaid pack is priced at Rs. 300 and will be offered for free to all postpaid subscribers on rental plans of Rs. 499 and above. Subscribers, who are meanwhile, on base rental plans of Rs. 349 to Rs. 498 can avail the offer at a discounted price of Rs. 50, the company informed. All postpaid subscribers on rental plans of Rs. 149 to Rs. 349 will also be eligible for a Rs. 100 discount under the new scheme. The discount is available for the first three months of subscription.

The new pack is available for subscription till April 30, 2017 and is on heavy discount of up to Rs. 300 (value of the pack) for the first three months of subscription.

Meanwhile, State - telecom operator MTNL has announced its new in which the company is offering 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls within MTNL network at a price of Rs. 319. The latest offer starts from April 1.

On its 31st anniversary, MTNL announces new plans from April 1, 2017 that offers 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within MTNL network for Rs. 319 for Delhi and Mumbai mobile customers.