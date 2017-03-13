Idea offers free incoming calls on national and international roaming

Idea Cellular has announced a roaming bonanza for its subscribers. Going by the same, the Idea users who travel anywhere within India or abroad can enjoy special packs.

From April 1, Idea users can enjoy free incoming calls while roaming within India. In addition to this, the telco has announced special packs for international travelers with unlimited incoming calls and bundled outgoing calls, SMS, and data. The international travelers visiting the popular destinations such as select places in Europe, America, the UK, Asia, and the Middle East can avail this offer.

Talking about the national roaming packs, both prepaid and postpaid users of Idea Cellular can enjoy the free incoming calls offer while roaming within the country. They can make outgoing calls and send SMS at affordable rates while they are in roaming. The data tariff and data pack benefits will be similar to their home circle tariff and there won't be any extra charge.

For International travelers, Idea offers a wide range of International Roaming Value packs bundling free 400 outgoing minutes, 100 SMS per day, and a huge data volume in addition to free and unlimited incoming calls. These packs are bundled with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and Rs. 3 per MB as overage charges. Customers can choose between 10-day and 30-day packs based on their trip.

Idea's new International Roaming Value packs are available at an attractive price points starting from Rs. 1,199 for 10 days validity and Rs. 5,999 for 30 days validity. These packs offer a benefit of up to 85% savings on international roaming charges, which is a significant discount for the travelers.