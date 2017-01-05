Idea To Launch Free 4G Data and International Calling Offers

Recently Bharti Airtel launched its promotional 4G data offers to its existing and new customers. This was a strategic move aimed at countering Reliance Jio's free offer.

However, the telecom tariff war seems never to cease. We are seeing new offers being introduced almost every day by the network service providers.

And with the introduction of 4G, telecom service providers are battling it out even more furiously with each other to increase their 4G user base in the country.

While such is the situation in the telecom arena, Idea Cellular India's third largest telecom operator is reportedly planning to launch three new promotional offers which will include unlimited free data offer through certain data packs. The offer, on the other hand, may be available only to 4G users and will come with a validity of 1-1.5 years.

According to a report by Telecomtalk, Idea is also planning to launch free international incoming calls on a down payment as well. The company may bring offers with up to 15 percent less charge on outgoing international calls. On the contrary, Idea might also introduce loyalty plans for customers, the report said.

In the end, Idea's new move without any doubt is aimed at countering Jio's threat and Airtel's free data schemes.

