Idea to introduce Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 unlimited calling packs with free 4G data

The Indian telecom sector came across the introduction many unlimited voice and data plans from several telecom operators in the last year. Now most of them are curbing on the freebies and pulling back their unlimited plans.

At this point in time, Idea seems to be in plans to roll out a couple of unlimited plans to its subscribers. As per a report, Idea Cellular would soon launch two new unlimited voice calling plans priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 respectively. These are stated to be bundled unlimited plans as these include unlimited local and STD calls, 4G data, SMS, and free national roaming as well. The report further added that the operator might cancel the Rs. 349 unlimited voice calling plan that exists now.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the operator regarding these upcoming unlimited voice calling plans. The Rs. 499 plan is said to arrive with voice calls (both local and STD) without any FUP to any network all over the country. Also, this pack will come bundled with 3GB of 4G data and 3000 SMS (both local and national). The only difference with the Rs. 999 unlimited plan is that it will arrive with 8GB of 4G data.

Analyzing the current market scenario, it looks like these unlimited plans should be enough for the subscribers of Idea Cellular to enjoy without any concern about overspending on their mobile bills. Moreover, today, Idea Cellular is claimed to launch a slew of apps to compete with Reliance Jio.

