IMG may submit its recommendations to Telecom Commission next month: Report

The inter- ministerial group (IMG) which is looking at financial difficulties in telecom sector is expected to submit its recommendations to the Telecom Commission next month.

According to the report by PTI, "the (IMG) recommendations will be submitted within a month."

The IMG was set up on May 16 to examine that is affecting the growth of the sector.

The sector is in under pressure due to increasing pressure after the entry Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and a debt of about Rs. 4.6 lakh crore.

After a two-hour meeting with promoters and senior executives of telecom firms, Sinha informed the industry that an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) has been formed to examine systematic issues affecting viability and repayment capacity in telecom sector and furnish recommendations for resolution of stressed assets at the earliest and recommend policy reforms and strategic interventions for telecom sector. The IMG has held wide consultations with Banks and telecom service providers and is likely to submit its report shortly.

According to sources, incumbent telcos stressed on the matter of interconnect usage (IUC) reduction in license fees and lower spectrum usage charges.