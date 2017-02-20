India, ASEAN countries to discuss digital connectivity today

To strengten digital connectivity, telecom minister Manoj Sinha will hold discussions with his counterparts from ASEAN countries, official statement said.

The Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) is organising an inter-ministerial meeting between telecom ministers of ASEAN countries and India today, to commemorate the 25th year of the ASEAN-India relations, according to a statement.

"Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge), Manoj Sinha will lead the discussions from Indian side with telecom ministers, senior government officials and industry leaders from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Indonesia and Bhutan," the statement added.

"Indian Government has expressed keen interest to partner with ASEAN countries in enabling Digital Connectivity between India and ASEAN region and also for enabling broadband within ASEAN countries. These digital connectivity projects are of strategic importance and can have a transformative impact on the economy and cooperation between ASEAN and India," it added.

"India has committed to provide financial as well as technological support for projects that could include-high-speed fiber optic networks, digital villages, rural broadband, national knowledge network, secured communication networks and telecom training and skill development," the statement further said.

TEPC is organizing its flagship event "India Telecom 2017: An Exclusive International Business Expo" on 21-22 February 2017 at New Delhi to provide opportunities to Indian telecom exporters including SMEs and Startups to meet qualified overseas buyers.

"This event provides one to one meeting opportunities between buyers from different countries and Indian exporters who can enlighten them about their products and technology solutions," it further added.

