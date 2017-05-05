Indians using free public Wi-Fi services to watch porn: Statistics Revealed

Mumbai is the first Indian city to get free Wi-Wi connectivity in public places and the city already has more than 500 hotspots activated across various locations. Specially in areas like tourist spots, railway stations, important junctions and educational institutions, people can use WiFi services that will be free.

While this is a great initiative from the government, the service is provided mostly for good use. Basically, with the number of apps you get with your smartphones these days they are very helpful like you have apps for booking cabs and you can easily book one if you are in a railway station or you could order food and many other things.

Interestingly, according to a new report, it seems people are using the free internet service mainly for entertainment uses. And talking about entertainment, we might say in the wrong direction.

According to the statistics from State Information Technology (IT) department it shows that nearly 10 percent of the three lakh people using Mumbai'sfree WiFi services visit pornography sites.

Talk about good use!

Well, citing an un-named source Hidustan Times reports that an average 30,000 people use the Wi-Fi service daily it to watch porn.

SEE ALSO: Sachin Tendulkar's Smartron srt.phone vs other mid-range smartphones

Commenting on the matter, VK Gautam, Principal Secretary, State IT Department, has said that as the number of viewers were low it is impossible to eradicate this. He added that the number was low when compared to users of other internet services providers.

While this may take some great planning and strategy form the government's side to curb the activity, Gautam expresses, "The problem is, people won't stop watching pornography. What we can do is keep refining the system. As soon as a user tries to access such websites, we have a system which blocks the access. The 38 websites are those that somehow escaped from our system," Gautam said.

"This is a game of cat and mouse, where we block such websites and they keep coming up using different domain names. No one can stop them. It is a continuous process, which will go on forever," he added.

But on a positive side, the department has blocked 38 suspicious websites and the list has also been sent to the Centre's department of telecommunications (DoT). These sites will further be added to the list of websites blocked by the DoT.

Source