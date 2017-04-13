Indus Towers has lowered the energy consumption of mobile towers

With an aim to protect the environment, telecom tower company Indus Towers said that the company has expanded its green sites from 35,000 in 2013-14 to 50,461 in 2015-16. The company has increased its green sites by 144 percent.

Indus Towers said that it has lowered the energy consumption of mobile towers by 25-30 percent by converting indoor sites to outdoor, and carbon emissions have also reduced.

Meanwhile, the company has also converted half of its tower portfolio to outdoor sites to ensure minimal energy consumption. Reinforcing its pledge to providing a robust and well-connected mobile telephony infrastructure, Indus Towers showcased its efforts towards creating an efficient, cleaner and greener network system in the country.

Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers said, "We conduct our business with utmost integrity focusing on protecting the environment and being socially responsible. It defines the way we operate and maintain our relationship with our stakeholders."

Commenting on the occasion, Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief of Sustainability, Indus Towers added, "The third edition of this report demonstrates our endeavor towards innovation and sustainability for the environment, communities and all stakeholders. This year, we have converted more than 50,000 sites to green sites and are working towards ensuring minimal energy consumption to achieve our sustainability targets."

The firm recently launched the third edition of its annual Sustainability Report which highlights the Indus Towers' sustainability in every aspect of the organization.

It highlights Indus Towers' bolstered focus in creating a prolific engagement with the environment and the community the company operates in, reiterating its pledge towards sustainable development in the country.

Currently, Indus Towers operates over 1.22 lakh towers across the country and has been one of the standout leaders in the telecom tower industry in India.