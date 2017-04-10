Internet subscribers were up by 6.54% in September-December: TRAI

According to a report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total number of internet subscribers has increased to 391.50 million at the end of December 2016 from 367.48 million at the end of September 2016. Eventually, the same has registered a quarterly growth rate of 6.54 percent. Of 391.50 million, wired internet subscribers are 21.51 million and wireless internet subscribers are 370.00 million respectively.

The report says that the internet subscriber base of 391.50 million at the end of December 2016 is comprised of broadband internet subscriber base of 236.09 million

and narrow band internet subscriber base of 155.41 million.

The broadband Internet subscriber base grew by 22.77 percent from 192.30 million at the end of September 2016 to 236.09 million at the end of December 2016. On the other hand, the narrow band Internet subscriber base declined by 11.29 percent from 175.18 million at the end of September 2016 to 155.41 million at the end of December 2016.

Similarly, the number of telephone users in the country increased from 1,074.24 million to 1,151.78 million during the same period, registering a growth of 7.22 percent over the previous quarter. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 11.13 percent over the same quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) have permitted 899 private satellite TV channels.

During the quarter ending December 2016, there were 287 pay channels as reported by 47 broadcasters as compared to 281 pay channels reported in the previous quarter. 287 pay channels include 208 SD pay TV channels and 79 HD Pay TV channels. During the quarter ending December 2016, as per the reporting, Six new pay channels were commenced. No pay channel was converted into FTA &no channel was reported to be discontinued.