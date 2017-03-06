Jio announces 'buy one get one free' offer to bring more users to Prime

The lucrative offers that are being provided by telecom companies are not going to end soon, as Reliance Jio has added a new limited period 'buy one get one free' offer to attract more users for its Jio Prime memebrship. The details were first tweeted out by Twitter user Sanjay Bafna.

Under this offer if any one buys the recently announced Rs. 303 monthly plan will get more. The offer will give you 10GB of additional free data for those subscribing the Prime pack worth Rs. 499, or higher. Users can opt for Prime plans by heading to the MyJio app, or use the Jio.com website. Subscribers can also choose to visit any Jio store or Jio partner store to enroll for the plan.

This means that if anyone who used the 1GB daily limit will not face any slowdown in speeds.

Last month, RIL, Chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio had crossed the 100 million customers mark in 170 days of launch. He had said, Jio will continue to offer free voice calls and national roaming post April 1 as well, when its promotional free voice and data offer ends.

While all these offers are being released by Jio, incumbents players like Vodafone, Idea and Airtel are also reducing the cost of their data plans everyday to counter Jio.