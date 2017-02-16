Jio crosses 100 million users: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio the company which is aggressively targeting customers with free calls and data has crossed 100 million customer-base in just six months.

"When we started Jio we set a target of 100 million customers in shortest time. Even we didn't imagine we will do it in months. Aadhaar enabled us to acquire a million customers a day, which is unheard of in the industry," said Reliance Industries Ltd Charirman and Managing Director on Wednesday.

"Jio was conceived at a time when the world was fast digitising. What the Jio platform offers is to partner with the next generation to solve problems for India to make sure our industries are more productive," Ambani said.

"To my mind, data is the new natural resource. In that sense, India is blessed with 1.3 billion people, for it to have real value it has to be processed into intelligence. Data is the new oil and its benefit is immense to society. India with its young population will have a competitive advantage," he added.

RIL had said that its telecom subsidiary Jio has garnered 72.4 million subscribers as of 31 December, 2016.

The company has already shaken the market by offering free voice calls for a lifetime and data until 31st March 2017.

At the same event, Ambani also said that Reliance Jio stands for affordability in a world where data is the new oil.