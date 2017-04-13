Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan effect: Airtel offers 1GB data per day for 70 days

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, India largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is now offering unlimited calls to any operator along with 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399.

The company is also offering unlimited data for 70 days and unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls at Rs. 244, users will get only if they have a 4G handset and a 4G SIM card.

Telecom blogger Sanjay Bafna has also tweeted that the company may soon launch a new prepaid plan at Rs. 399. The plan will offer 1GB 4G data per day along with unlimited calls for 70 days and Airtel will also introduce 2 new prepaid plans similar to Jio's new offer (daily 2GB Data and Free Unlimited Calls).

We at GizBot have also received the Rs. 399 offer on one of our Airtel prepaid number. Under the 'Offers for You' section in the MyAirtel app, we have received the Rs. 399 offer with unlimited calls and 1GB data per day valid until June 30, 2017.

Meanwhile, the company has also is seeking TRAI intervention on the Jio's new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, claiming that it is a violation and disregard of TRAI's directive. "We are surprised to see what Jio is doing. It violates the spirit of the TRAI directive and essentially continues with a similar plan now masquerading under a different name. This is a classic example of old wine in a new bottle," PTI reported.

To recall Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio has recently announced its new plan called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' under which it offers 1GB data per day at 4G speeds for 84 days for Rs309.

"The plans start with the most affordable Rs. 309 all unlimited plan, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data for three months on the first recharge," Jio said in a press statement.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage-offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G speeds) for three months on the first recharge.