Jio effect: Airtel launches two plans for postpaid users

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has launched two new plans under my plan for postpaid users.

However, these plans are not offering unlimited calls like the company is offering on its unlimited plans.

The first plans start from Rs. 299 in which users will get 680 minutes of local/ STD calls along with 600 MB 4G data based on the billing cycle.

The second plans start from Rs. 399 in which users will get 765 minutes of local / STD calls along with 1GB data per billing cycle.

In a recent past, Airtel extended its free extra 10GB data offer for postpaid users.

The offer was initially available for postpaid subscribers until April 13, 2017, but now it has been extended until April 30, 2017. Users who became part of Airtel 4G network before February 28 were eligible to get the benefits under Data Surprise Offer. Yesterday, we have reported that Airtel is also planning to launch six new plans from Rs. 244 to Rs. 1,198.

According to a new survey by UK-based OpenSignal, Bharti Airtel had the fastest network with an average 4G download speed of 11.5 Mbps and Reliance Jio was fourth with 3.92 Mbps. It says that Airtel didn't just win OpenSignal's 4G speed award, it wound up on top of 3G and overall rankings as well.

OpenSignal measured Airtel's average LTE download speed at 11.5 Mbps, which was 3 Mbps faster than the results measured on its nearest rivals Vodafone and Idea The report further reveals that Jio may have only launched LTE in September 2016, but its 4G service appears astonishingly pervasive.

OpenSignal's testers on Jio's network were able to find a 4G signal 91.6 percent of the time, an exceptional availability measurement by any global standard. In comparison, no other Indian operator scored higher than 60 percent in the 4G availability tests. The study reveals that Vodafone tops the rankings for the latency on 4G (LTE) connections. Latency, measured in milliseconds, is the delay data experiences as it travels between points in the network.