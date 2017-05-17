Jio effect: Airtel offers up to 100 % more data benefits to broadband users

India's largest telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel is now offering up to 100 percent more data benefits to its 'V-Fiber' home broadband users, within the same monthly rentals.

Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said, "Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital superhighway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like 'V-Fiber'. At Airtel, our mission is to enable a superior digital experience and offer great value to our customers."

He said,"Our customers can now add to their online experience with exciting speeds backed by unmatched service reliability. We believe these new plans will also drive the adoption of high-speed broadband in the country."

For instance, the Rs.899 plan in Delhi now offers 60 GB high-speed data compared to 30 GB earlier, while the Rs.1099 plan will now offer 90 GB of high-speed data compared to 50 GB earlier. The Rs.1299 plan now offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB and the Rs.1499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB. Similar large increments in data benefits have been effected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans.

The company said existing customers will be upgraded to the new benefits automatically within the current bill cycle while new customers can choose from a host of plans that offer great value backed by best-in-class high-speed broadband experience. Customers can check their data balance on 'My Airtel' app.

The offers come at that time when Mukesh Ambani - owned Reliance Jio is planning to roll out its 'JioFiber' services in June.

Airtel said that in-home high-speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially with customers looking to stream HD/4K content, download the heavy file across a variety of connected devices like smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, Internet TV solutions, and security solutions etc. Fixed broadband (Wi-Fi) continues to be the preferred mode of high-speed data delivery given its consistent speeds and in the near future will also enable the IoT to play for homes with connected appliances and much more.

"To serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high-speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future-ready network and introduced 'V-Fiber' that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes. The 'V-Fiber' high-speed broadband experience is available to customers within the same plan rentals and requires only a quick modem switch," the telco added.