Jio effect: Vodafone offers 9GB free data

To counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone is giving 9GB of free data to certain circles as a 'token of appreciation'.

The 9GB data will be offered till 3 months with 3GB given per month to 4G handsets.

"Thank you for making us a 200 million strong family! As a token of appreciation, we are happy to delight you with free data on your Vodafone mobile," the company said.

Vodafone said, "The company said the latest offer is in addition to existing data quota on your plan/pack at no extra cost."

Meanwhile, the company has announced and unlimited international roaming offer for travelers to the US, the UAE, and Singapore.

The pack is available at different price points with options of Rs. 5,000 for 30-days, Rs. 3,500 for 10-days and Rs. 2,500 for 7-days, the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched a plan for frequent business travelers wherein one can activate the pack once and automatically get the benefits whenever they travel to any of the 47 countries at Rs. 500 for every 24-hour window of usage.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE is an international roaming pack which offers home-like tariffs while roaming in 47 countries of the globe. While roaming in USA, UAE, and Singapore, all calls and data are now free and unlimited, Benefits on international roaming in other countries include all incoming calls free, and data plus outgoing calls being nominally charged Re. 1/MB and Re. 1/minute respectively.