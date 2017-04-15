Jio emerges as the second most trusted brand: Survey

According to a new report by Brand Trust Report 2017, Reliance Jio has emerged as the second most trusted brand followed by Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has managed to garner the top position. While Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL have grabbed the 32nd, 89th, and 105th positions.

Ever since Reliance Jio forayed into the industry, all incumbent telecom players are trying to retain their customers. Even Airtel has slipped three ranks down to 16 from 2016 when it was at 13.

Meanwhile, Jio has recently given another shock to the industry, by launching its new plan called 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' under which it offers 1GB data per day at 4G speeds for 84 days for Rs. 309.

The plans start from the most affordable Rs. 309 all unlimited plan, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and 1GB data for three months on the first recharge.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage-offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G speeds) for three months on the first recharge.

However, Airtel is also planning to counter Jio's by offering unlimited calls to any operator along with 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399 and plans from Rs. 244 to Rs. 1,198.

Similarly Aditya Birla Group -led Idea cellular is likely to come up with two new plans of Rs. 297 and Rs. 497 for segmented users.

Both new plans will provide unlimited Idea local and STD along with 1GB of 4G data for 70 days. But users will additional benefit like unlimited calls to any network if they opt for the higher one.