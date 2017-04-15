Jio to give 168GB data to Vivo smartphone users

After launching new plan called 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', Reliance Jio has come up with a new offer in which the company is offering 168GB 4G data for Vivo smartphone users under 'Vivo Jio Cricket Mania' for the ongoing 10th edition of IPL.

For getting this offer, users of Vivo smartphones just have to send a message with the name of their favorite IPL team to 59009 and Jio will give 4G data for every league match if your favorite team wins or losses or if there is a draw.

The official Jio website mentions that "winning and losing is part of the game."

It said that Jio will give users 3GB, 2GB and 1GB 4G data for every win, draw or loss respectively by user's favorite team.

However, the registration has already been started from April 5 and will remain open until May 10. If any user registers after April 30, then complimentary 4G data will be reduced to 50 percent.

The company says that "users will get additional data benefit under this scheme subject to having 10 recharges of Rs. 303 each or above starting from June 1, 2017 and ending on March 31, 2018."

The website also mentioned that winning matters so if your favorite team reaches Qualifiers, the company will double the complimentary data. In Finals then users will get triple and if the team wins then users will get quadruple data.

If your team wins all matches then at the end of the series users will get all 4G data, which could be as much as 168 GB data.

Source