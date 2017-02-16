Jio has 23% market share: Truecaller

It seems Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio loves to disrupt the telecom industry, as this time the new entrant has capured more than 23 per cent of the market and become the second telecom player, according to Truecaller's TrueInsights report for Q4, 2016.

"Investigating the last 6 months of usage we can see that Jio has grown aggressively at the end of the summer. Jio racked up millions of customers in their first months and even picked up the pace of acquisition towards the end of the year," report said.

As per the latest data from TRAI, India's telecom subscriber base grew to over 1.12 billion at end-November 2016. The large number of additions were credited to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in which Reliance Jio alone added over 16.2 million in month of November taking its total subscriber base to 51.87 million within three months of launching its services.

The report shows some data in which the app broke down usage by top ten regions, while Delhi leads the way and it shows that Airtel and Jio have an even share of usage across all the regions. Standing out was Vodafone's dominance in Delhi and Mumbai as well as Idea's strength in Maharashtra.

It also finds that Vodafone users make the longest calls (around 41 seconds), and Jio users make the shortest calls (less than 30 seconds).

As for the overall general calling patterns in the country, there are some marked differences across regions with Kolkata users having the longest median call duration (42.17 seconds) and Jammu and Kashmir with shortest call duration (28.63 seconds).

The report notes while Jio was growing faster than Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype during initial months as the company stated, it is surprising to see the shorter call duration since there is generally little difference between operators.

The mobile internet usage is expected to grow over 500 million customers by the end of 2017 with a large portion of users picking Jio.

According to the report's research methodology, the data was aggregated anonymously from incoming and outgoing calls tagged by a user's their mobile operator in India during the period of July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.